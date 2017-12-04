NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher cares for cold-stunned sea turtles

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is caring for two endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles that were injured in a recent cold-stunning even in New England. (Source: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

Sea turtles are reptiles and cannot control their own body temperatures. Cold-stunning can occur when water temperatures drop quickly to below 50 degrees.

Cold-stunned turtles become lethargic, experience decreased circulation and heart rates and may die. They are susceptible to respiratory illness, animal attacks, bacterial and fungal infections.

The Aquarium's Animal Care Team is providing the turtles with special diets and is monitoring them closely for potential health complications.

“The sea turtles are responding well and growing stronger each day,” said Aquarium Curator Julie Johnson. “Continued observation is important, however, to ensure no health concerns arise.”

When the animals fully recover and conditions allow, they will be released in the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream.

Cold stunning can occur along the North Carolina coast as well. Anyone who finds a sick, injured or dead sea turtle should contact the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Sea Turtle Stranding Network at (252) 241-7367.

