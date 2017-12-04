Pedestrian walkway near UNCW, more funds for nonprofits among council's concerns in budget workshop

With work set to begin on next year's budget, the Wilmington City Council got an update on the city's financial condition and expressed what items they would like to see prioritized in the next budget. (Source: WECT)

Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes mentioned that she thought that more funds should be allocated to non-profits, especially those that could steer children away from gangs.

Council member Charlie Rivenbark stressed the need for a way for UNCW students to safely cross College Road near the university.

"I have a dream and I hope it comes true in the next four years," Rivenbark said. "I'd like for this council and everyone concerned to help in putting together a plan that is going to build us a pedestrian walkway across College Road in the immediate vicinity of the college. We've rezone properties left and right that are less than a mile from the campus. They can't get parking permits.

"And if you every go to the intersection of Randall and College Road, it's scary. And some of those kids don't go to the stop light. And it's seven or eight lanes of fast traffic. It's not a matter if something is going to happen, it when it's going to happen, and it will be tragic. I think we need to treat this with urgency to get this done."

Staff members also gave council members a review of the city's funds for the 2017 fiscal year.

Revenue was higher and expenses were than lower originally budgeted for the city's storm water and solid waste departments, allowing close to $3 million going back to the fund balance.

While parking revenue was lower than anticipated, expenses were also below budget, leaving close to another $100,000 to go back to the fund balance.

The city also saw 2 percent growth in property tax from the previous year and a 6 percent growth in sales tax.

City staff also discussed several challenges it faces as it tackles the budget for the 2019 fiscal year including the possibility of an economic downturn, the ongoing expenses related to a new financial IT system and the possibility of increased salary and benefits for city employees after recommendations are made in January following a compensation study by the human resources department

