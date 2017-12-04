Man killed in Brunswick County crash identified

State Highway Patrol officials have identified a man killed in a two vehicle crash in Brunswick County Monday morning as Donald Fortson, 77.

According to dispatch records, the accident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 74/76 and Maco Road.

Trooper Morgan with the State Highway Patrol said Fortson, of Bolton, was driving west on US 74 when he attempted to turn left onto Maco Road and was hit by a silver Toyota Highlander traveling east. Fortson had a green light, but not a green arrow, Morgan said.

As a result of the collision, Fortson was ejected from his truck. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Morgan said neither speed nor alcohol are considered to be factors in the wreck. No charges are expected to be filed.

One eastbound lane of US 74 was closed for nearly two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

One person is confirmed dead and one lane of HWY 74/76 is shut down after a wreck in Brunswick County. More details to come on @wectnews pic.twitter.com/xmOLTFrG8j — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) December 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.