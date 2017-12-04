Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Brunswick County

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brunswick County Monday morning, according to the State Highway Patrol.

According to dispatch records, the accident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 74/76 and Maco Road.

Trooper Morgan with the State Highway Patrol said the driver of a white truck was traveling west on US 74 and was attempting to turn left onto Maco Road. The truck driver had a green light, but not a green arrow and was hit by a silver Toyota Highlander that was traveling east on US 74.

The driver of the truck died after he was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No charges are expected to be filed.

One eastbound lane of US 74 was closed for nearly two hours as crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes are now open to traffic.

One person is confirmed dead and one lane of HWY 74/76 is shut down after a wreck in Brunswick County. More details to come on @wectnews pic.twitter.com/xmOLTFrG8j — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) December 4, 2017

