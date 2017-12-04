WPD: Woman injured in Saturday morning shooting

Wilmington police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one woman injured.

According to Jennifer Dandron, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to New Hanover Regional Medical Center around 3:20 a.m. after they were alerted that a woman was being treated for a minor gunshot wound to her hand.

Dandron said the victim, Tyashia Lewis-Freeman, 22, of Wilmington, is not being forthcoming with information regarding the shooting.

The incident reportedly happened in the 1000 block of Princess Street, where a house party took place earlier.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

