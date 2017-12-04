Worth the wait: Wildcats' coach ready for first state title game

New Hanover High head football coach Earl Smith has won hundreds of games during the course of his 35-year coaching career, however, there is one game that has eluded Smith: the state championship.

That will change Saturday when his Wildcats square off with AC Reynolds for the state's 3AA title at Duke's Wallace-Wade Stadium. It will be the first time that Smith has coached in a state championship game.

For Smith, the wait has been worth it.

"I would do it all over again, it's been a great ride for my whole family. My wife and two daughters. I have been blessed," Smith explained. "It all started with a guy named Ken Browning at Northern Durham. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be in this position."

The game is expected to kick off at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats haven't won a state title in football since 1951.

