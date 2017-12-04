Firearms, compound bow, cash taken in breaking and entering

Authorities with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man that could have a connection to a breaking and entering in Whiteville.

According to the sheriff's office, someone broke into a home on Bill Hooks Road between Nov. 27-29 and stole several firearms, a Yeti cooler, a compound bow and some cash.

This is surveillance pictures of who the sheriff's office would like to speak to.

They say he drove a white Nissan Murano SUV with North Carolina tags.

If you recognize the person or vehicle, please contact the sheriff's office at (910) 640-6629 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.