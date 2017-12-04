Man arrested with 'enormous amount of heroin'

Shawqi Rahim Gray was suspected of trafficking large quantities of heroin into New Hanover County from New Jersey. (Source: NHCSO)

A Pennsylvania man is in jail under a $10 million bond after he was arrested in November by New Hanover County detectives during one of the largest narcotics busts in county history.

According to the sheriff's office, Shawqi Rahim Gray, 36, was suspected of trafficking large quantities of heroin into New Hanover County from New Jersey.

Detectives also learned Gray is a convicted felon who was wanted out of Easton, PA for crimes of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and heroin.

Authorities issued a search warrant of a home on Oleander Drive Nov. 30, where they seized:

393.15 grams of raw heroin (equivalent of approximately 19,000 bags of heroin)

803 bags of heroin ready for sale and or delivery

110 grams of fentanyl (used as a cutting or mixing agent for heroin)

8.5 grams of cocaine

10 grams of marijuana

5 firearms (two of the firearms were reported as stolen)

$47,390.00 in US currency

Detectives also found thousands of empty wax bags with various stamps along with 78.4 grams of another unknown cutting agent used for manufacturing heroin.

Sheriff Ed McMahon said during a Monday morning news conference that this was the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in New Hanover County history. The confiscated drugs have an estimated street value of nearly $1 million, McMahon said.

Gray was taken to the New Hanover County Detention Facility and charged with the following:

2 counts of trafficking heroin or opium (trafficking by possession and manufacturing)

possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin

manufacturing heroin

maintaining a dwelling for illegal controlled substances

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

2 counts of possession of a stolen firearm

simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

McMahon said his department is working closely with the Wilmington Police Department and expects additional arrests to be made.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.