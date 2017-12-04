School district asks for input on rezoning

Pender County Schools is asking for the community's input as they look to rezone several schools in the upcoming. (Source: Pender Co. Schools)

Pender County Schools is asking for the community's input as they look to rezone several schools in the upcoming year.

The district plans to change current zoning in the Hampstead/Topsail area after the opening of the new Surf City Elementary and Middle School.

A view of the proposed redistricting can be found below.

There are two meetings where parents can express their hopes or concerns about the changes in zoning.

The first public hearing is Tuesday, December 5 at 6:30 p.m. at North Topsail Elementary. The second is on Wednesday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the changes click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.