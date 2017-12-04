Panel to help carry out 'raise the age' in NC meets

North Carolina legislators have agreed to stop being the only state that automatically prosecutes 16- and 17-year-olds as adults for crimes in two years. (Source: WECT)

North Carolina legislators have agreed to stop being the only state that automatically prosecutes 16- and 17-year-olds as adults for crimes in two years. Now a committee charged with ensuring the "raise the age" legislation approved last summer is carried out well is beginning its work.

The Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee scheduled its first meeting for Monday in Raleigh.

The panel comprised of law enforcement, prosecutors, advocates for victims and juveniles and others are supposed to develop the plan that increases the age of juvenile jurisdiction for young people charged with misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. The "raise the age" law directs the change in December 2019.

The committee is supposed to report annually to the General Assembly through early 2023 and can make recommendations.

