NHCSO searching for missing man - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NHCSO searching for missing man

By: Chelsea Donovan, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating 34 year old Clyde Kendrick Farmer. 

Kendrick is a white male,  5'10'', 200 pounds, brown eyes with multiple tattoos including a snake on one wrist and a large bird on one calf.

His eye color is brown and his hair is shaven on the sides with a pony tail. 

He was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt, purple shorts that hang to below his knees, and flip-flops.

If you have information on Kendrick you are asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff;s Office at 910-798-4498

Powered by Frankly