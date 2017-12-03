NHCSO searching for missing man

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating 34 year old Clyde Kendrick Farmer.

Kendrick is a white male, 5'10'', 200 pounds, brown eyes with multiple tattoos including a snake on one wrist and a large bird on one calf.

His eye color is brown and his hair is shaven on the sides with a pony tail.

He was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt, purple shorts that hang to below his knees, and flip-flops.

If you have information on Kendrick you are asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff;s Office at 910-798-4498