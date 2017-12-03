Panthers fall to New Orleans Saints Sunday

The New Orleans Saints have regained sole possession of first place in the NFC South following a strong offensive showing against the second-place Panthers.



Rookie Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Drew Brees led the Saints to a 31-21 home win against Carolina, leaving New Orleans 9-3 and one game ahead of the Panthers. Kamara carried nine times for 60 yards, including a pair of tackle-shedding touchdowns. Ingram rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown, while Brees threw for 269 yards and a score in the Saints' ninth win in 10 games.



Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passed for 183 yards and touchdowns of 21 yards to Christian McCaffrey and 24 yards to Devin Funchess.



