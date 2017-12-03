Partial H2GO board requires employees comply with temporary restraining order

With only three of its five-member board present, the Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Monday requiring all its employees comply with a temporary restraining order that prevents the transfer of the utility’s assets to the Town of Belville, or risk being fired.

Commissioners Jeff Gerken and Trudy Trombley called for the emergency meeting late Sunday to, among other topics, discuss the Town of Leland’s civil action against H2GO and the Town of Belville, which was filed after the former’s board voted to transfer its assets to the latter in a last-ditch effort to save its controversial reverse osmosis plant.

The November municipal election had cast doubt on the $34-million-dollar project’s future as the majority of H2GO’s board shifted from those in favor of the project to those against.

Along with Gerken and Trombley, Bill Beer, who ran in opposition of the plant and snagged the final of three open seats on the board, attended Monday’s meeting. Beer was administered his oath of office prior to the meeting, according to Gerken, giving him the power to vote on matters pertaining to the utility.

In an apparent attempt to dispel any rumors the meeting had been called illegally, Gerken announced at the beginning of the meeting that H2GO’s rules of procedure allow any two board members to call an emergency meeting.

The board also passed another resolution during its impromptu meeting requesting H2GO Executive Bob Walker release all information regarding the transfer, including any scheduled meetings or calls, and to return any H2GO property transferred to Belville.

As the board began to adjourn its meeting, Belville Mayor Mike Allen asked the commissioners to leave the property.

“I respectfully ask that once the meeting is adjourned you leave [Town of Belville] property,” Allen said. “In my personal opinion, this meeting has been called illegally.”

Allen then left without taking any questions.

