H2GO board calls emergency meeting

The Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO Board of Commissioners announced an emergency meeting scheduled for Monday morning.

A Sunday night email from H2GO Commissioner Jeff Gerken said the meeting will be held Monday at 8 a.m. at H2GO on Village Road in Leland. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a temporary restraining order by the Town of Leland which prevents the transfer of assets of H2GO to the Town of Belville as well as legal representation and other topics.

