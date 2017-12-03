After Sunday morning fire, GLOW Academy closed for students Monday

A small electrical fire on Sunday morning caused minimal damage to an office at GLOW Academy, but it was enough to force the school to be closed for students on Monday.

GLOW (Girls Leaders Academy of Wilmington) posted the closing announcement on its website.

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire at 606 South College Road shortly after 11:30 Sunday morning.

According to an email from the fire department, the fire was contained to the object of origin. One of the offices at GLOW suffered smoke damage and sheet rock had to be removed for salvage and overhaul. The fire department said there was about $1,000 in damages.

There were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel. Fire crews cleared the scene at 12:59 p.m.

