Wilmington brewery hosts dog Christmas party

There were some four-legged Santas running around at The Sour Barn brewery Sunday. (Source: WECT)

The brewery hosted a Doggy Christmas Pawty.

Owners were invited to dress up their dogs in Christmas costumes and there was a costume contest.

The Sour Barn’s owner said the event helps everyone get in the holiday mood.

“We love dogs. My goal is for this to be a place where, first of all, you can bring your dog and have a good time and really just to get in the Christmas spirit," Lisa Owings said. "And to involve the dogs and our customers and our regulars, just having a good time.”

