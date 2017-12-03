What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Italian Sub

Potato Salad

Brunswick County

Nacho Fritos

Cheese Quesadilla

Spanish Rice

Black Beans

Green Beans

Taco Toppings

Peaches

Columbus County

Chicken Filet

Sloppy Joe

Mixed Fruit

Oven Fries

Carrot Sticks

Milk

Duplin County

Vegetable Soup

Grilled Cheese

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Black-eyed Peas

Applesauce

New Hanover County

Salisbury Steak w/Biscuit

Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes

California Vegetables

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Spaghetti & Beef Sauce

Garlic Toast

Chicken Nuggets

Ham Chef Salad

Roll

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Green Beans

Baby Carrots

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Raisins

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

NC BBQ Pork on Bun

Papa John’s Pizza

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Baked Potato

Coleslaw

Strawberry Cup

Powered by Frankly