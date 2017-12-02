Island of Lights Flotilla lights up waterway in Carolina Beach

More than a dozen decorated boats lit up the night in the 2017 Island of Lights Flotilla in Carolina Beach. (Source: WECT)

One of the entries in the 2017 Island of Lights Flotilla at Carolina Beach. (Source: WECT)

More than a dozen boats of all sizes showed off holiday decorations tonight for the Island of Lights Flotilla in Carolina Beach.

The boats navigated the Intracoastal Waterway from Snow’s Cut to the yacht basin, hearing cheers from crowds lining both sides of the channel.

Fish Witch 2 won best in show with its Frosty the Snowman theme. Other winners included SS Fish Witch, BACDA Too, and Masonboro Whaler.

The Island of Lights is celebrating its 25th year entertaining residents and visitors during the Christmas season on Pleasure Island.

