Island of Lights Flotilla lights up waterway in Carolina Beach - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Island of Lights Flotilla lights up waterway in Carolina Beach

One of the entries in the 2017 Island of Lights Flotilla at Carolina Beach. (Source: WECT) One of the entries in the 2017 Island of Lights Flotilla at Carolina Beach. (Source: WECT)
More than a dozen decorated boats lit up the night in the 2017 Island of Lights Flotilla in Carolina Beach. (Source: WECT) More than a dozen decorated boats lit up the night in the 2017 Island of Lights Flotilla in Carolina Beach. (Source: WECT)
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) -

More than a dozen boats of all sizes showed off holiday decorations tonight for the Island of Lights Flotilla in Carolina Beach. 

The boats navigated the Intracoastal Waterway from Snow’s Cut to the yacht basin, hearing cheers from crowds lining both sides of the channel. 

Fish Witch 2 won best in show with its Frosty the Snowman theme. Other winners included SS Fish Witch, BACDA Too, and Masonboro Whaler

The Island of Lights is celebrating its 25th year entertaining residents and visitors during the Christmas season on Pleasure Island. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

    Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

    Saturday, December 2 2017 11:27 PM EST2017-12-03 04:27:53 GMT
    An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)

    Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team. 

    More >>

    Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Saturday, December 2 2017 8:54 PM EST2017-12-03 01:54:46 GMT

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly