House deemed 'total loss' after Navassa fire

Emergency services officials have ruled a house as a 'total loss' after crews responded to a structure fire in Brunswick County on Saturday night.

The first calls for the fire at a residence on the 10200 block of Davis Way in Navassa came in around 7 p.m. Flames were visible from the home when a WECT photographer arrived on the scene just before 8 o'clock.

Scott Garner, deputy director of Brunswick County Emergency Services, says no one was injured in the fire.

A neighbor said the house was empty when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

According to the homeowner’s family, Willie James Hall lived in the house and was across the street at his friend’s house when the fire broke out.

Hall’s nieces said they aren’t sure what caused the fire either, but saw flames coming from the back corner of the house where the laundry room is.

“It was like a great big giant hand, the fire, just coming up, just leaping up,” Gwen David Dyson said.

Th women said Hall had lived in the house for more than 50 years. They said growing up, everyone gathered in his home.

While they’re devastated that the house that held those memories is gone, they said they’re thankful their uncle wasn’t home.

“We’re grateful, of course, that Uncle Bill is still here with us, but it’s heartbreaking to see that his house is destroyed," Linda David, Hall's niece, said. "There’s a chair that he usually sleeps in right inside. I guess it's his medicine chair and he would fall asleep in that chair, and I just thank God that he wasn’t asleep in that chair last night because we’re just not sure if he would’ve made it out with the magnitude of the fire and the location of it.”

“We’re in disbelief, but I’m just glad we still have our uncle here … and we’re able to share more memories with him,” Kariba David, Hall’s niece, said.

“I just thank God that he wasn’t there and thank God that he’s alive,” David Dyson said.

Hall’s nieces said they haven’t started thinking about what they’ll do from here. Hall is staying with his kids, and does have insurance.

