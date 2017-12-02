Crews respond to structure fire in Navassa

Firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire in Navassa on Saturday night. (Source: WECT)

Crews responded to a structure fire in Brunswick County on Saturday night.

The first calls for the fire at a residence on Davis Way in Navassa came in around 7 p.m. Flames were visible from the home when a WECT photographer arrived on the scene just before 8 o'clock.

A neighbor said the house was empty.

We have asked Brunswick County authorities for more information and will provide details when they're available.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.