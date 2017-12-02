Former Laney High School pitcher signs with Orioles

Former Laney High School standout Jeff Ferrell has signed a contract with the Baltimore Orioles.
Ferrell, who appeared in 11 games as a relief pitcher last season with the Detroit Tigers, opted for free agency in November. He pitched 11.1 innings for the Tigers in 2015 and 9.1 innings for them in 2017 with an earned run average of 6.53.
Ferrell, who played at Pitt Community College before being drafted by Detroit in the 26th round of the 2010 MLB draft, was one of several new Orioles signings announced on Nov. 28.
