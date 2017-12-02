Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

WECT reporters were on scene earlier in the day as investigators and dive teams scoured the area near Highway 53 and Shaw Highway. (SOURCE: WECT)

An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found.

At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.

An email from the FBI after the news conference said Woods' body was recovered in Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County.

"I'm very sad to report to you that we have recovered what we believe are the remains of little Mariah Woods." Miller said. "We have made appropriate notifications to the family."

The FBI said positive confirmation that the body is Woods will be made by the medical examiner's office.

"It has been a very challenging week, this investigation continues," said District Attorney Ernie Lee. "I just want to thank [the community] for their prayers for this family and for law enforcement this week."

Earl Kimrey was arrested late Friday in connection with Woods' death. Kimrey, who WITN reported is the live-in boyfriend of Woods' mother, is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on a $1,010,000 bond and faces several charges, including concealing of death and obstruction of justice.

