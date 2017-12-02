WPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Legion S - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Legion Stadium

Crews work at the scene of an accident on Carolina Beach Road Saturday night. (Source: WECT) Crews work at the scene of an accident on Carolina Beach Road Saturday night. (Source: WECT)
A Wilmington police car blocks traffic on Carolina Beach Road after an accident Saturday night. (Source: WECT) A Wilmington police car blocks traffic on Carolina Beach Road after an accident Saturday night. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Saturday evening in Wilmington.

According to Jennifer Dandron, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the pedestrian was hit around 5:30 on Carolina Beach Road near Legion Stadium.

The road is closed in both directions.

We are working to gather more details and will provide them when they're available.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

    Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

    Saturday, December 2 2017 11:27 PM EST2017-12-03 04:27:53 GMT
    An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)

    Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team. 

    More >>

    Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Saturday, December 2 2017 8:54 PM EST2017-12-03 01:54:46 GMT

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly