WPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Legion Stadium

A Wilmington police car blocks traffic on Carolina Beach Road after an accident Saturday night. (Source: WECT)

Crews work at the scene of an accident on Carolina Beach Road Saturday night. (Source: WECT)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Saturday evening in Wilmington.

According to Jennifer Dandron, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the pedestrian was hit around 5:30 on Carolina Beach Road near Legion Stadium.

The road is closed in both directions.

We are working to gather more details and will provide them when they're available.

