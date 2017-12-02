WPD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Legion Stadium

Crews work at the scene of an accident on Carolina Beach Road Saturday night. (Source: WECT)

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Saturday evening in Wilmington.

According to Jennifer Dandron, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the pedestrian was hit around 5:30 p.m. on Carolina Beach Road near Legion Stadium.

Dandron said Sunday the investigation shows the victim, who has not been identified, was apparently homeless and pushing a shopping cart across the road when the accident occurred. He was not in a crosswalk.

No charges or citations have been filed against the driver, who has also not been identified.

