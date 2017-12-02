WPD identifies pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle near Legion Stadium

A Wilmington police car blocks traffic on Carolina Beach Road after an accident Saturday night. (Source: WECT)

Crews work at the scene of an accident on Carolina Beach Road Saturday night. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department has identified a pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

According to Jennifer Dandron, a police department spokesperson, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Carolina Beach Road near Legion Stadium.

Donald Ray Gibson, 62, was pushing a shopping cart and tried to cross Carolina Beach Road when he was struck by a van and then hit by several other vehicles. He was not in a crosswalk when the accident occurred, Dandron said.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Carolina Beach Road was closed for approximately 3 hours.

