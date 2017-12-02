Overnight ALE operation leads to 158 arrests in NC

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents arrested more than 150 people on alcohol and drugs charges during an overnight operation Dec. 1-2.

The 158 arrests resulted in 297 charges, including 101 alcoholic beverage-related charges, 97 drug-related charges and 28 felonies.

Twelve firearms and various amounts and types of controlled substances were seized, including marijuana, crack, MDMA (ecstasy) and heroin.

“This is the first of many operations ALE is planning to deter violence at nightclubs, bars and restaurants across the state,” said Terrance Merriweather, ALE branch head, in a news release. “The number of fatal shootings that have occurred at these locations is prompting ALE's extra enforcement activity.”

The areas in which the operation was conducted included, but were not limited to: Asheville, Arden, Hendersonville, Hickory, Salisbury, Charlotte, Reidsville, Burlington, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Asheboro, Liberty, Mebane, Raleigh, Benson, Zebulon, Wilson, Washington, Ahoskie, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Castle Hayne, Swansboro, Jacksonville and Fayetteville.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission told The Associated Press that the extra enforcement was prompted after seven people died at illegal bars in LaGrange and Goldsboro and legal nightspots in Fayetteville and Raleigh in October and November.

The agency says it took the alcohol permits from the legal bars because of the danger to the public.

The commission says its more than 100 officers will work with local police to enforce laws at nightclubs and look for illegal bars over the weekend.

During the operation, one agent performed CPR on an unresponsive overdose victim until EMS could arrive and provide Naloxone.

Another agent identified a suspect in a previous armed robbery who had 17 outstanding warrants. The suspect had a mask believed to be used during an armed robbery two days before.

The special operation used every available ALE agent in partnership with sheriffs, police chiefs, and other law enforcement partners. Their goal was to prevent violence and other criminal activity at locations that sell alcoholic beverages, both at Alcoholic Beverage Control permitted establishments and non-permitted locations, such as shot houses.

