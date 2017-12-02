Service interruption could affect 911 service in Leland

Emergency call service in Leland may be out after a service interruption on Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office relayed a message from Charter Communications saying Charter is experiencing an interruption that could affect 911 service in the Leland area.

Charter's message indicates the outage occurred shortly after 9 Saturday morning.

A Brunswick County officer said Saturday afternoon that cell phone 911 calls will still go through.

