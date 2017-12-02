Toys for Tots motorcycle ride scheduled for Sunday at noon - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Toys for Tots motorcycle ride scheduled for Sunday at noon

(Source: Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson) (Source: Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Sunday afternoon might be a little louder than it normally is in parts of Wilmington, but the noise accompanies a good cause.

Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson and Toys for Tots are holding a Sunday afternoon charity ride through the city beginning at noon Sunday. The ride starts at the Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson location on 6620 Market Street and goes to Military Cutoff Road, then downtown. 

Motorcyclists will take the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway back to the Carolina Coast location on Market Street.

People who want to participate in the ride should bring a new, unwrapped toy. Between 800 and 1,000 have taken part in the ride annually during its 26-year history.

Call Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson at 910-791-9997 for more information.

