Toys for Tots motorcycle ride gets loud for a good cause

Sunday afternoon was a little louder than it normally is in parts of Wilmington, but the noise accompanied a good cause.

Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson and Toys for Tots held a Sunday afternoon charity ride through the city beginning at noon. More than 700 bikers revved up their engines for the ride’s 25th anniversary.

The ride started at the Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson location on 6620 Market Street and went to Military Cutoff Road, then downtown.

Motorcyclists took the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway back to the Carolina Coast location on Market Street.

Bikers had to make either a cash donation, or donate a new, unwrapped toy to ride.

Organizers said the ride gets bigger every year.

“It’s a great feeling that we can all come together, especially at this time of the year and with so much going on in the world, that we can still come together for one purpose. It’s a great feeling,” said Leslie Mitchell, the Ladies of Harley Officer for Carolina Coast Wilmington.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.