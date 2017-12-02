NHCSO investigating early morning armed robbery

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery of the Circle K at the 3000 block of Castle Hayne Road. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery of the Circle K at the 3000 block of Castle Hayne Road. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery of the Circle K at the 3000 block of Castle Hayne Road (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery of the Circle K at the 3000 block of Castle Hayne Road.

According to investigators, a man walked into the store shortly before 2 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk. He threatened to shoot the employee, but a gun was never shown. The suspect kept his hands in the sleeves of his hoodie for the duration of the incident.

The suspect then left on foot in an unknown direction. Authorities describe the suspect as a black male in his 40s, approximately 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He wore a green striped hoodie and jeans.

Sheriff's office K-9 is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.