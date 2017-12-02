Hoggard mounts tremendous comeback, loses in heartbreaking fashion

Faced with a similar situation they found themselves in 2016, the Hoggard Vikings couldn't overcome a talented Scotland Fighting Scots team and lost in the semifinals of the 4A state football playoffs. “To win a game like this you have to win in all four quarters and we didn’t do that,” Vikings head coach Craig Underwood said. The Vikings struggled on offense in the first half, including two costly turnovers deep in Scots territory. Scotland scored twice off the tu...More >>
The New Hanover Wildcats football team is headed to the 3AA state championships after beating Eastern Guilford 32-29 in the East final Friday night at Legion Stadium.More >>
High School Football Eastern Final ScoreboardMore >>
North Carolina State's Board of Trustees has approved a new contract for football coach Dave Doeren.More >>
Panthers starting defensive end Charles Johnson has been suspended without pay for the team's next four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.More >>
