New Hanover advances to 3AA state championship game

The New Hanover Wildcats football team is headed to the 3AA state championships after beating Eastern Guilford 32-29 in the East final Friday night at Legion Stadium.

New Hanover is in the title game for the first time since winning the Class D state championship in 1983.

The Wildcats trailed 22-10 at halftime before the offense came alive in the second half.



“I am so happy for of these men,” said New Hanover head coach Earl Smith. “They never gave up all season long. I am just so proud. They never had any quit.”

New Hanover advances to play AC Reynolds in the 3AA state title game Saturday, Dec. 9 at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium.

