WATCH LIVE: Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death expected in court

FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Over 700 volunteers show up to search for missing NC girl

Earl Kimrey is charged in connection with the Mariah Woods case. (Source: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods (Source: WITN)

At a news conference on Saturday afternoon, FBI agents and area sheriff's departments confirmed that 3-year-old Mariah Woods has died and that Earl Kimrey was arrested in connection with the girl's death. Kimrey has not been charged with murder, however.

Kimrey is expected to be in court Monday around 9 a.m.

We are planning to live stream his court appearance. Mobile users can watch here: http://bit.ly/18l5Vot.

“It is with deep sadness that our investigation leads us to believe 3-year-old Mariah Woods is deceased,” Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said during the news conference. “It is the outcome we feared. ... Our work is not finished. We still want to bring her home. I wish we had a different outcome.”

Kimrey was taken into custody late Friday on warrants issued in Onslow County. WITN reports Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Woods' mother.

He's charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property. He is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.

An Amber Alert had been active since Sunday when Woods was last seen around 11 p.m.

The arrest warrant for Kimrey indicates that he is accused of stealing two dressers from a home on High Hill Road around the time frame of Mariah's disappearance, between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday.

The warrant charging Kimrey with concealing of death and other charges states that he obstructed justice by "removing Mariah Woods body from the scene of her death and did conceal Mariah Woods death and body, knowing that Mariah Woods died from unnatural causes. The defendant acted with deceit and intent to fraud."

The warrant goes on to state that Kimrey "secretly disposed of the dead child's body."

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office believes the 3-year-old's body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team. According to the FBI, the body was recovered in Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County.

The FBI said positive confirmation that the body is that of Woods will be made by the medical examiner's office.

Federal criminal defense attorney Walter Paramore, who once represented Marine Cesar Laurean in a high profile murder trial, will be counsel for Kimrey for now. He met with his client Saturday morning. A search of Kimrey's prior criminal record includes a conviction for misdemeanor larceny in Brunswick County in 2015.

