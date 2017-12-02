A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.

FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Over 700 volunteers show up to search for missing NC girl

Arrest made in Mariah Woods disappearance; missing girl believed to be dead

Earl Kimrey is charged in connection with the Mariah Woods case. (Source: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods (Source: WITN)

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. WITN is reporting Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Mariah Woods' mother.

Kimrey was taken into custody at the Onslow County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Kimrey has been charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, 2nd degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property. He is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.

Investigators believe, due to evidence gathered, that Mariah is deceased. The search is now shifting to recovery efforts.

