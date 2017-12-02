Arrest made in Mariah Woods disappearance; missing girl believed - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

BREAKING

Arrest made in Mariah Woods disappearance; missing girl believed to be dead

Earl Kimrey is charged in connection with the Mariah Woods case. (Source: Onslow County Sheriff's Office) Earl Kimrey is charged in connection with the Mariah Woods case. (Source: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. WITN is reporting Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Mariah Woods' mother.

Kimrey was taken into custody at the Onslow County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Kimrey has been charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, 2nd degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property. He is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.

Investigators believe, due to evidence gathered, that Mariah is deceased. The search is now shifting to recovery efforts.

