Town of Leland Files complaint against H2GO Sale

New information Friday night on the potential sale of H2GO.

According to Mike McGill, a representative for the Town of Belville and H2GO, Leland has filed a temporary restraining order to stop H2GO transferring its assets to Belville.

The Superior Court judge “entered a Temporary Restraining Order against (1) H2GO, (2) William Browning as Chairman, (3) Ron Jenkins as Vice Chairman, (4) Carl Antos as Secretary, and (5) the Town of Belville, N.C.”

The judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking the conveyance of H2GO to Belville”. Leland filed for that restraining order and it was granted.

Earlier this week, H2GO moved to transfer to Belville as a last ditch effort to continue construction on a $34 million dollar reverse osmosis plant.

This comes after November's municipal election unseated one of the plant's biggest supporters from the board.

McGill stated quote "Belville and H2GO contend that the actions taken were in full compliance with all applicable North Carolina General Statutes, including the Open Meetings Law."" end quote.

We have not been able to confirm that this cease and desist order has indeed been filed by the Town of Leland."

See the full restraining order here.

