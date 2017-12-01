Leland gets restraining order against transfer of H2GO assets

A judge granted a restraining order to the town of Leland Friday, which would temporarily prevent the transfer of assets of local water company H2GO to the town of Belville.

According to the filing, the TRO involves H2GO, Chairman William Browning, Vice Chairman Ron Jenkins, Secretary Carl Antos and the town of Belville.

Earlier this week, H2GO moved to transfer to Belville as a last ditch effort to continue construction on a $34 million dollar reverse osmosis plant. This comes after November's municipal election unseated one of the plant's biggest supporters from the board and turned the majority of the board over to the opponents of the plant.

Mike McGill, a representative for the town of Belville in this matter, issued the following statement on their behalf late Friday.

Belville and H2GO contend that the actions taken were in full compliance with all applicable North Carolina General Statutes, including the Open Meetings Law. Attorneys for the Town of Belville and H2GO would have presented these arguments to the judge if they had been notified in advance of the Temporary Restraining Order hearing. They were not notified.

The order blocks any movement of assets until a hearing, which is scheduled for December 11th.

See the full restraining order here.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved