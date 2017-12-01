UNCW ranked first in state for military-affiliated students

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills before the Senate, passed by the House.More >>
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills before the Senate, passed by the House.More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
Mohammad, a 6-year-old boy, was born with Down Syndrome, has intellectual difficulties and doesn’t speak; however, a substitute teacher at the boy's school told police he could speak and that he was a terrorist.More >>
Mohammad, a 6-year-old boy, was born with Down Syndrome, has intellectual difficulties and doesn’t speak; however, a substitute teacher at the boy's school told police he could speak and that he was a terrorist.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>