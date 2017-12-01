UNCW ranked #1 in state for military-affiliated students

UNCW has been ranked first in North Carolina and 40th nationally for military-affiliated students, this by Military Times who compiles the list each year.

The Military Times Best: Colleges 2018 list includes both public and private 4-year institutions.

UNCW moved up 18 places nationally from 58th in 2017 to 40 in this year's list.

They also moved from third to first in the state of North Carolina.

They have also been recognized by the Council of College and Military Educators.

The University was also selected as the 2018 recipient of the CCME Institution Award.

Each year, the Council of College and Military Educators (CCME) selects one higher education institution in the country and recognizes that institution for their significant contributions to the cause of military education.

This award recognizes UNCW’s steadfast dedication, exemplary leadership and ongoing commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-affiliated students.

Military Liaison and Program Manager Siobhan Norris said the programs and partnerships UNCW can offer to their student veteran's helps them to stand out.

"The wonderful partnerships that we have not only within various departments on campus but within the national realm. We have amazing partnerships with the national military family association, the U.S. chamber of commerce hiring our heroes where we focus not only on veteran employment but also on military spouse employment," said Siobhan.

UNCW says they're not only dedicated to welcoming veterans and active duty service members, but also their spouses and dependents.

The program has been recognized by different organizations at least 15 different times since 2015.

Officials with UNCW say one of the biggest challenges for student veterans is transferring back into a school setting.

The President of the Student Veteran's Association and Student Spotlight Coordinator of Military Affairs Corey Click says finding greater sense of purpose after military life helps with this transition.

"I think that's a thing a lot of us are really seeking. That's another thing that we really strive for when we try to find these veterans and their independents and spouses. And show them that you know what, there's still other organizations and there's still missions you can still complete to get that feeling again," he said."

The Military Affairs Program noted that their success and growth would not have been possible without the support of the University and it's board.

