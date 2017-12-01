Man accused of dragging, choking elderly woman on Wilmington Riv - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man accused of dragging, choking elderly woman on Wilmington Riverwalk

Wilmington police have arrested a man accused of assaulting an elderly woman on the downtown Riverwalk Friday morning.

According to police officials, Kevin Whiting, 28, of Wilmington, approached the victim around 5:45 a.m. and asked for money and cigarettes. The woman refused, and Whiting became violent, police said.

Whiting allegedly dragged the victim through a nearby field, choking and striking her in the face.

Whiting was later arrested and charged with felony assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and second-degree kidnapping.

