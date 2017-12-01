Trio charged in alleged theft of not-yet-released Air Jordans

Hankins and Roberts then allegedly sold the stolen goods to a third person, Zakia Downey. (Source: WPD)

Deshawn Hankins (left), Rashon Roberts (right), allegedly broke into Boseman Sporting Goods and took more than $20,000 worth of merchandise, including Air Jordan 6 shoes. (Source: WPD)

Three people have been charged in the alleged theft of several not-yet-released “Air Jordan 6” shoes, the most recent edition to a popular sneakers series named after arguably one of the most famous Wilmington residents of all-time and basketball legend, Michael Jordan, from a local sporting goods store.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Deshawn Hankins, 21, and Rashon Roberts, 40, both of Wilmington, broke into Boseman Sporting Goods, located on New Centre Drive, early Wednesday and took more than $20,000 worth of merchandise, including the highly-coveted shoes, which are scheduled to be released Saturday.

The pair then sold the stolen goods to a third person, Zakia Downey, 25, also of Wilmington, according to officials.

Officers have recovered a portion of the merchandise.

Hankins has been charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods. Roberts has been charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Downey has been charged with buying/receiving stolen property.

