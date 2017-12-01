NC State board approves Doeren's new 5-year contract

North Carolina State's Board of Trustees has approved a new contract for football coach Dave Doeren.
School spokesman Fred Demarest said Friday that the deal is worth $3 million annually over five years.
The approval came a day after the school announced Doeren had agreed to the new deal.
Doeren is 33-30 in five seasons at N.C. State and his 56-34 career record includes two years at Northern Illinois. The Wolfpack (8-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 24 CFP) will play in their fourth consecutive bowl and will learn their destination and opponent on Sunday.
