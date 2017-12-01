New law restricts drone flight near NC prisons, jails

As a way to improve safety at North Carolina prisons and jails, drone pilots will no longer be allowed to operate near corrections facilities. (Source: WECT)

As a way to improve safety at North Carolina prisons and jails, drone pilots will no longer be allowed to operate near corrections facilities.

According to a news release by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, House Bill 128 prohibits drone use near prisons, jails and any other correctional or containment facility. Drones will not be allowed to fly within 500 feet or a vertical distance of 250 feet.

Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker said that the new rules could keep drugs, weapons, and cell phones out of the wrong hands.

"It could be devastating to get a weapon inside of this facility," McVicker said.

While the facility does not have any drone-detection technology, McVicker said that cameras in the control tower monitor any unusual activity nearby. He added that officers conduct security sweeps daily on the jail grounds.

“Our security system is the best it’s ever been,” McVicker said.

Signs will be placed around facilities to remind drone users of the boundaries.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.