CFPUA releases latest GenX results from Sweeney plant

The latest results from testing on water samples from the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant continue to show GenX levels below the NC Department of Health and Human Services health goal, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority officials announced Friday.

A sample taken on Nov. 8 show GenX levels at 29 parts per trillion. The sample taken Nov. 13 shows the level at 41 ppt.

The DHHS has set a health goal of 140 ppt.

Staff from the Environmental Protection Agency and the NC Department of Environmental Quality visited the plant Thursday morning to learn about its granular activated carbon and ion exchange pilot tests. UNCW faculty also gave a presentation on its efforts to identify other unregulated contaminants in the Cape Fear River.

