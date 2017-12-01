Parking, road closure details for Wilmington's holiday parade

The Port City's annual holiday parade will take place in downtown Wilmington Sunday evening.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at North Front and Walnut streets and travel south on Front Street, ending at Church Street. For a map of the parade route, click here.

There will be a $2 event fee to park in either the Market Street deck or the Second Street deck beginning at 5 p.m. On-street parking is free on Sundays.

Street closures will go into effect along Front Street between Brunswick and Walnut streets beginning at 1 p.m.

Closures along the parade route from Walnut through Castle streets will begin at 5:30 p.m. They will be reopened immediately following the parade at approximately 8 p.m. Hilton Wilmington Riverside, Cotton Exchange, Coastline Convention Center and Wilmington Convention Center traffic should enter and exit via Third and Front streets to Brunswick Street to Nutt Street.

