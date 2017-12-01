Need to know: Wilmington's Holiday Parade - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Need to know: Wilmington's Holiday Parade

(Source: WECT) (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Port City's annual holiday parade will take place in downtown Wilmington Sunday evening.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at North Front and Walnut streets and travel south on Front Street, ending at Church Street. For a map of the parade route, click here.

There will be a $2 event fee to park in either the Market Street deck or the Second Street deck beginning at 5 p.m. On-street parking is free on Sundays. 

Street closures will go into effect along Front Street between Brunswick and Walnut streets beginning at 1 p.m.

Closures along the parade route from Walnut through Castle streets will begin at 5:30 p.m. They will be reopened immediately following the parade at approximately 8 p.m. Hilton Wilmington Riverside, Cotton Exchange, Coastline Convention Center and Wilmington Convention Center traffic should enter and exit via Third and Front streets to Brunswick Street to Nutt Street.

You can watch the parade live at 6:30 p.m. on Bounce, at the top of this story online or on mobile here: http://http://bit.ly/2qkM5FM

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

    Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

    Saturday, December 2 2017 11:27 PM EST2017-12-03 04:27:53 GMT
    An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)

    Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team. 

    More >>

    Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Saturday, December 2 2017 8:54 PM EST2017-12-03 01:54:46 GMT

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly