Wilmington Holiday Parade winners announced

The Port City's annual holiday parade was held in downtown Wilmington Sunday evening.

The parade began at 6:30 p.m. at North Front and Walnut streets and moved south on Front Street, ending at Church Street. For a map of the parade route, click here.

Streets were closed along Front Street between Brunswick and Walnut streets beginning at 1 p.m.

Closures along the parade route from Walnut through Castle streets began at 5:30 p.m. and will reopen following the parade at approximately 8 p.m.

Winners from Saturday's parade were:

Best Float Commercial/Business Category

First place--Bella’s Bar Local

Second place--Kat 5 Kava

Third place--Coastal Heating and Air

Best Float Non-Commercial/Business Category

First--Cape Fear Fair and Expo

Second place-Marine Quest

Third place-Special Olympics New Hanover County

