Yard sales December 2

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

401 Haig Drive, Wilmington

Christmas items, household items, dishwasher, tires, vintage items, china glassware, clothes some new with tags, baby items, etc.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m

4809 Rushing Drive, Wilmington

Riding lawnmower Murray 12.5HP/40" . There's also a Mongoose RX100 bike, Master Forge 4 burner w/side burner, 2 pearl necklaces, watches and fashion jewelry, china dishes, slow cooker, rice cooker, Cuisinart ice cream/yogurt maker, gardening pots & plants, portable pack n play pen, camping 2 room changing tent, Christmas decorations, clothes, Queen Sleigh bed frame, women's golf club set with bag, 2 drawer wood filing cabinet $25, 2 box TV's, Compton's 1971 Edition Encyclopedia Set includes 1974 & 1975 Year of Events, old small 3 drawer dresser, plus misc items

7 a.m. - ?

2709 Newkirk Avenue, Wilmington (Hanover Heights neighborhood)

Household items, hunting items, boy's clothes, and furniture

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

4812 Split Rail Drive, Wilmington

Furniture, musical equipment, house ware items, kid's items, and more.

8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

6520 Old Fort Road, Wilmington

No junkie items here! furniture, household items, vintage, kitchen, bath, decor, loads of women's clothing sizes 2-14, men's clothing, shoes, glassware, electronics, and miscellaneous! $1.00 clothing table! and $2.00 clothing rack.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m

1611 F Castle Hayne Road, Castle Hayne

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

1209 Market Street, Wilmington (Port City Office suites)

Vintage clothing for both women's and men's clothing (half off previous markdown prices). Great selection of evening wear to include sequined tops, dresses, formal wear, skirts, dresses, slacks, tops, coats, jackets, sport coats, suits, shirts, ties, Christmas sweaters, and much more. Also contemporary clothing & new jewelry

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. NO EARLY BIRDS

318 S. 3rd Street, Wilmington

Antiques, movie props, household items, lines, furniture

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

3312 Upton Court, Wilmington (corner of Upton and Aster).

Something for everyone! Furniture, Household items, Girls Clothes, Toys, Books...

Brunswick County

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

4908 E Yacht Drive, Oak Island

Furniture, new purses, new kitchen items, artwork, home decor, pet stuff, new pizza stone, small dog car seat, for sale.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

1041 Pierce Road, Boiling Spring Lakes

Household items, furniture, kids stuff, decorations for homes, new sheets and blankets, new items still in packages, pet stuff, small dog car seat,



Pender County

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

5953 Beatty's Bridge, Atkinson (at the bridge)

House wares, lamps, cook books, tools, home repair supplies, boating stuff, linens, furniture, small appliances, and more. Everything must, no reasonable offer refused.

