Surf City Police raise more than $1,500 during No Shave November

The Surf City Police Department grew out their facial hair in November to raise money for a local ministry.
They raised $1,518 during their "No Shave November" fundraiser to benefit the Share the Table Food Ministries in Surf City.
Officers enjoyed sporting beards in uniform which sparked conversation with residents in the community.
