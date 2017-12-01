Emergency shelter for sex trafficking victims opens in Wilmington.

A Safe Place held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for its new emergency shelter for victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

Officials with A Safe Place say it's the first shelter of its kind on the east coast.

“In 2012, we started with a transitional house and an outreach center. And for five years, we haven’t been able to provide immediate safe shelter for girls coming right of the street coming out of exploitation," said Malisa Umstead, executive director of A Safe Place. "This has been the need we haven’t been able to meet for the last five years. And so it’s huge for us to be able to identity these girls right on the streets in Wilmington, bring them into the house, offer them a safe place to sleep for the night and they figure out what their options are.”

Officials said there is room in the shelter for 12 women to stay for up to 90 days each.

N2 Publishing purchased the home for A Space Place to use.

“These women who are trafficked, they have a purpose," said Duane Hixon, CEO of N2 Publishing. "We believe they were made for a greater purpose then the life they are living right now and so our goal is to help them transition from the life currently to a spot where they actually find their real identity and their real purpose in life."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.