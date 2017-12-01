KNOW THIS GUY? WPD seeks to ID armed robbery suspect

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man they said is connected to two armed robberies this week.

Police say the suspect robbed Smoke Rings on South Kerr Avenue Sunday night and Tienda La Vaquita on Market Street Thursday night.

Eyewitnesses at both locations said the suspect pulled out a silver handgun before taking cash from the register.

The man is between 5'8" and 5'10" tall with an athletic build. He was wearing a grey Ecko hoodie and jeans during at least one of the robberies.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

